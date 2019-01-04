Man accused of killing 2 in Maine expected in court

SOUTH PARIS, Maine (AP) — A man charged with the deaths of two people in Maine is scheduled to appear in court.

State police arrested 49-year-old man Mark Penley Thursday and charged him with murder in connection with the deaths. Penley was brought to Oxford County Jail and was due in court Friday.

The bodies of Heather Bickford and Dana Hill, both 31, were found in their South Paris apartment Tuesday. Their children were unharmed and placed in state custody.

Authorities say Penley, of the town of Peru, was arrested at Rumford Police Department. Penley went there to be interviewed by detectives. Police found the bodies after Penley made a 911 call reporting the deaths.

A Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman did not know if Penley had a lawyer.