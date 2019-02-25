Man accused of dragging officer with car held without bail

WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — A Delaware man accused of dragging a police officer with a stolen car in Massachusetts has been held without bail.

Theodore William Newton appeared in court Monday and was ordered to be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday.

A not guilty plea to charges including assault and battery on a police officer was entered on his behalf.

Police say a Wellesley police officer stopped the vehicle Saturday evening and saw it had been reported stolen in Delaware. He struggled with the suspect, who took off.

The officer was dragged about 15 feet before he could free himself. The officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released from the hospital.

Newton was arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop.