Man accused in Casper shooting pleads not guilty
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A 32-year-old man has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of another man in north Casper early last month.
KTWO-AM reports that Jason T. John of Casper entered the plea Tuesday to one count of first-degree murder in Natrona County District Court before Judge Catherine Wilking.
Prosecutors say John fatally shot 29-year-old Wesley Willow Jr. inside John's trailer home early on the morning of Aug. 3.
John has said he shot Willow in self-defense after Willow charged at him.
