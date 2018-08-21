Man, 24, critically wounded in shootout with Detroit police

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say a 24-year-old man was critically wounded in an overnight shootout with police officers on the city's northwest side.

Police say that officers were patrolling an area about 10 p.m. Monday near Eight Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway when one officer noticed a group of people and saw that one of them had a weapon.

Police say that man ran off as they tried to question him and the suspect apparently fired shots. Officers opened fire as well and the man was wounded.

Detroit police spokeswoman Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood says no additional information on the shooting was immediately available.

Chief James Craig was expected to give an update later Tuesday.