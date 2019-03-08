Malaysia coroner finds no crime in death of Dutch model

Sankara Nair, lawyer for Ivana Smit's family, speaks to the press at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, March 8, 2019. A Malaysian coroner has ruled that there was no criminal involvement in the death of an 18-year-old Dutch model whose nude body was found after plunging from a condominium. Ivana Smit's body was found on the balcony of a sixth floor unit in a Kuala Lumpur condominium in December 2017. She was believed to have fallen from the 20th floor where she had spent the night with an American man and his Kazakhstan wife. less Sankara Nair, lawyer for Ivana Smit's family, speaks to the press at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, March 8, 2019. A Malaysian coroner has ruled that there was no criminal ... more Photo: Yam G-Jun, AP Photo: Yam G-Jun, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Malaysia coroner finds no crime in death of Dutch model 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian coroner ruled Friday that there was no criminal involvement in the death of an 18-year-old Dutch model whose nude body was found after plunging from a condominium.

Ivana Smit's body was found on the balcony of a sixth floor unit in a Kuala Lumpur condominium on Dec. 7, 2017. She was believed to have fallen from the 20th floor, where she had spent the night with an American man and his Kazakhstan wife.

The case drew widespread attention due to allegations of lurid sex and drug use.

Police initially ruled her death as suicide but an inquest was held last year after her family suspected she was murdered. Smit's body was flown back to the Netherlands, where a second autopsy found bruises on her arm, trauma on the back of her head as well as the DNA of the American man, Alex Johnson, under Smit's fingernails. Traces of various drugs and alcohol were also found in Smit's body.

The Malaysian coroner, Mahyon Talib, agreed that evidence showed there could have been some struggle between Smit and the couple but she said no one had caused her fall to death and ruled it as a "misadventure."

Sankara Nair, a lawyer for the family, said they were disappointed by the coroner's finding and will challenge it in the High Court.

Smit lived in Malaysia with her grandparents since she was 3 years old.

Johnson, a cryptocurrency trader, and his wife, Luna Almaz, were detained by police for questioning after Smit's death but were not charged. They left Malaysia in March last year after they were released.

In an interview with a British newspaper, the couple acknowledged partying with Smit the night before and having sex hours before she died but denied any wrongdoing. They refused to return to Malaysia to testify in the inquest.