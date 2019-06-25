Maine man sentenced for selling explosive device

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Maine man to 27 months in prison for selling an unregistered explosive device to an undercover agent.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced 23-year-old Michael Rickett of Saco Tuesday.

The federal prosecutor said Rickett also received three years of supervised release.

Rickett's attorney had argued for eight months incarceration and said Rickett has accepted responsibility. Rickett had pleaded guilty to the charge on Feb. 21, 2019.

The U.S. attorney's office says concerned citizens in 2017 told Saco police that Rickett had asked them to purchase an explosive device. A federal agent then called Rickett who offered to sell a "military grade IED" for $350.

The agent bought the device, and federal prosecutors say a forensic laboratory examination confirmed the device was an explosive bomb.