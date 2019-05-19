Maine eyes law change to better serve property crime victims

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Victims of property crimes could receive swifter and more complete compensation under a proposal that won approval from a legislative committee in Maine.

Democratic Sen. Nate Libby, of Lewiston, has proposed the creation of a property crimes victims' compensation fund in the state. The proposal is designed to assist the victim while prosecutors work on the criminal side of the case. A legislative public safety committee approved the bill by a count of 11-1 on May 13.

Maine Senate Democrats say under current law, restitution payments often come many months after the crime has been committed. Libby says the changes could increase fairness for property crime victims.

The proposal faces additional votes in the House and Senate.