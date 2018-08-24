Maduro's stepsons face scrutiny in $1.2 billion graft case

FILE- In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores greets the media as they arrive to a military parade at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela. U.S. prosecutors are looking into whether members of Maduro's family were simultaneously benefiting from what they contend was a scheme to siphon off $1.2 billion from the state-owned oil company, two people familiar with the U.S. investigation told The Associated Press.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S. prosecutors are looking into whether relatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro were benefiting from what they contend was a scheme to siphon off $1.2 billion from the state-owned oil company, two people familiar with the U.S. investigation told The Associated Press.

The leader has dodged corruption allegations that have resulted in charges against other officials.

In documents filed Wednesday, a banker admitted that he plotted with men identified as "Los Chamos" to launder a $200 million slice of stolen funds from the oil company PDVSA.

Sources said Los Chamos actually are the children of First Lady Cilia Flores.

They spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the allegations.

Neither Maduro, his wife nor her children are named in a criminal complaint.