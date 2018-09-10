MS-13 gang leader sentenced to 21 years in prison

BOSTON (AP) — A leader of the MS-13 gang in Massachusetts has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering charges.

Federal prosecutors say German Hernandez Escobar was a leader of MS-13's Everett Loco Salvatrucha clique that sold marijuana to finance its criminal operations.

The 30-year-old, who prosecutors say was nicknamed "Terible," was sentenced Monday in Boston federal court. He reached a plea deal with prosecutors just as he was to stand trial in March.

Hernandez Escobar was among 61 people indicted in a 2016 raid targeting MS-13 in Massachusetts. The operation remains the largest takedown of MS-13 in U.S. history.

Hernandez Escobar will serve 23 years behind bars because of a sentence he received in May in a gun case. He's subject to deportation to his native El Salvador after completing his sentence.