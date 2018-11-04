MCSO investigating possible murder-suicide involving a boy

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say they're investigating a possible murder-suicide involving an 11-year-old boy in Litchfield Park.

They reported received a call Saturday evening from a man who said his young grandson had fatally shot his wife and then himself.

Doyle Hebert told detectives that he and his wife asked their grandson to clean his room and pick up after himself throughout the day and was being stubborn about it.

The couple then sat down on their couch in their living room to watch television.

The grandson came up behind them and allegedly shot 65-year-old Yvonne Woodward in the back of the head with a handgun which belonged to Hebert.

According to Hebert, the boy then fatally shot himself.

Hebert called 911.

Sheriff's officials say incident remains under investigation.