Lt. governor candidate takes break from trail to go on trial
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City councilman Jumaane (joo-MAH'-nee) Williams is taking a break from his insurgent campaign for lieutenant governor to go on trial at a criminal court in Manhattan.
He faces charges for blocking an ambulance during a protest over the detention of a prominent immigration rights activist in January.
The Democrat says he approaches his office as an "activist-elected official" and will challenge the status quo of state government if elected.
He launched his campaign to unseat incumbent Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul a few days after his arrest.
They face off in the Democratic primary on Sept. 13.
The trial over his actions at the protest is expected to conclude this week.
