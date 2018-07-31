Louisiana woman found dead of stab wounds

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman has been found stabbed to death in her home and her niece has been arrested in connection to the alleged crime.

Slidell Police say officers conducted a welfare check Monday and found a woman with multiple injuries and her car missing from her home.

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston on Tuesday identified the victim as 65-year-old Dianne Bercy. Preston ruled the manner of death to be a homicide and the cause to be from multiple stab wounds.

Investigators identified a person of interest in the case as 39-year-old Kenya Despenza, the victim's niece.

Despenza was found with Bercy's car and faces a theft charge and an unrelated failure to appear attachment.

No arrest has been made in reference to the homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.