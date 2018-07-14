Louisiana tax preparer gets 3 years for filing false returns

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana tax preparer has been sentenced to three years for filing false tax returns.

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph, in a news release, said U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. also sentenced 47-year-old Deborah Turner, of Shreveport, to a year of supervised release and ordered her to pay $128,828 in restitution.

Turner, who owned Tax Express Refund, pleaded guilty in January to one count each of making and subscribing a false tax return and aiding and assisting in making and subscribing a false return.

Authorities said Turner filed numerous returns between 2011 and 2013 with false information so her clients and herself could get deductions and credits that increased their refunds.