Longtime Chicago council member charged in federal probe

CHICAGO (AP) — One of the most powerful City Council members in Chicago history has been charged in a federal criminal complaint with attempted extortion for "corruptly soliciting business" for his private law firm.

If convicted, Alderman Ed Burke could face up to 20 years in prison. The charge unsealed Thursday follow November raids of the Democrat's offices at City Hall and in his Southwest Side ward.

Burke's law firm represented the high-rise tower that bears President Donald Trump's name. There's no indication the case is at all tied to his firm's work for Trump.

The 75-year-old is one of the last of the old Chicago machine politicians. He's been on the council for 50 years and has chaired its finance committee for the last three decades.