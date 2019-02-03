Long Island police say man shot driving on Sunrise Highway

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a driver on Sunrise Highway on Long Island.

Suffolk County police say the man was driving eastbound, near Straight Path in Lindenhurst, when he was shot just after 2 p.m. Sunday. Police say the 24-year-old driver pulled over and his passenger called 911.

The man was hospitalized in serious condition. His passenger was not injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.