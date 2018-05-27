Long Island man arrested after pedestrian is struck

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Bail has been set at $30,000 for a 23-year-old man arrested on a driving-while-intoxicated charge after a pedestrian was struck in Bay Shore.

Suffolk County police say Edwin Rolando Santos-Romero was arrested Saturday after his 2000 Toyota Camry hit 46-year-old Jose Reyes shortly before 10 p.m.

Police say Reyes, a Bay Shore resident, was taken to Southside Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

News 12 Long Island reported that bail was set after Santos-Romero pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance. His family members declined to comment.

Authorities say Reyes suffered a traumatic brain injury.

News 12 quoted prosecutors as saying upgraded charges were expected to be filed against Santos-Romero.