Loan consultant sentenced for fraudulently billing clients

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The owner of a purported loan modification consulting company who fraudulently billed clients more than $400,000 for services he never performed has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say Jeffrey Halpern must also serve three years of supervised release under the sentence imposed Monday. The 63-year-old Hewlett, New York man had pleaded guilty in August 2017 to wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Halpern ran JCK Marketing from 2009-2016 and solicited business from people seeking home loan modifications on their mortgages.

Halpern said he would negotiate loan modifications for a fee. But prosecutors say he took their money while performing little or no actual services.

Halpern also repeatedly demanded money for "bank fees" from his victims, even though none of the financial institutions charged fees for loan modifications.