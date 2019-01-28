Agent: Detroit Lions' Trevor Bates will get psych evaluation

NEW YORK (AP) — The agent for a Detroit Lions linebacker who punched a police officer says the player will undergo a psychological evaluation.

Authorities said Monday that 25-year-old Trevor Bates remained at a New York City hospital, delaying his arraignment on charges including assault, resisting arrest and theft of services.

Bates' agent says what's alleged isn't consistent with the athlete's normal behavior.

Bates was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a hotel near LaGuardia Airport after allegedly refusing to pay a $32 cab fare for a ride from Manhattan.

Police say they were ready to let Bates go with an appearance ticket if he didn't have any outstanding warrants. But he refused to be fingerprinted and punched a sergeant in the face, causing a concussion.