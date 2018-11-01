Lincoln man accused of stabbing person with pitchfork

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a Lincoln man accused of stabbing another man with a pitchfork.

Television station KOLN reports that the stabbing happened Thursday morning during an argument between the two men. Police say officers found a 65-year-old man on the front porch of a Lincoln apartment bleeding from his forearm. The victim told officer he and his fiance were at the apartment of 55-year-old Michael Staska when he and Staska began arguing.

Police say Staska told the victim to leave, but wanted the fiance to stay. Staska told police he used the pitchfork to "shoo" the victim from the apartment.

Police say the older man suffered puncture wounds to his left arm and lower back. Staska was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon.

