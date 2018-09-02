Life in prison for murder outside Ford Claycomo plant

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (AP) — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing a friend outside the Ford assembly plant in Claycomo.

Deonte Buffington-Hardy was sentenced Friday in Clay County. He was found guilty in July of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of 26-year-old Brandon Nunnally.

The Kansas City Star reports Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White said the killing appeared to have "zero motive."

He says the two men appeared to be friends right up until the gunfire started.

Buffington-Hardy also was convicted of armed criminal action and sexual misconduct.

Prosecutors say after he was identified as a suspect, Buffington-Hardy exposed himself to detectives who were questioning him.

___

