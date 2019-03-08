Lewiston man charged with possessing child pornography

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A north-central Idaho man is facing multiple child pornography charges after police say he possessed and uploaded the illicit images.

The Lewiston Tribune reports 31-year-old Scott B.J. Martin of Lewiston was charged Thursday with 13 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to court records, Lewiston police were given a tip by an agent with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that child pornography had been uploaded from an IP address located in Lewiston. Officials say in court documents that the images showed children ranging in age from 3 to 11 in sexually inappropriate positions.

Martin has not yet entered a plea.

His defense attorney, Lawrence Moran, said he couldn't comment in detail on the case because of attorney-client privilege, but said Martin looks forward to the opportunity to defend himself in court against the charges.

