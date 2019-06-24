Legal feud still simmers in 'Melrose Place' fatal crash case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A bitter legal feud is continuing in the case of a former "Melrose Place" actress who has already served prison time for a fatal crash but could wind up back behind bars

Prosecutors want Amy Locane's sentence from February thrown out because they say the judge violated legal principles in ignoring a higher court's instructions.

Locane served about two-and-a-half years for the 2010 crash that killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman. A state expert testified her blood-alcohol level was likely about three times the legal limit.

Appeals courts twice have ruled Locane's original sentence was too lenient and ordered resentencings. Prosecutors have sought a sentence of seven years.

The actress's attorney argued in a court filing Friday that sending her back to jail would violate constitutional protections against double jeopardy.