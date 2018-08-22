Leader's daughter in 'Basement of Horrors' case sentenced

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia woman who had a role in kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults discovered chained up in a basement has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

Jean McIntosh was sentenced Tuesday as several of the victims testified about the lasting effect of the abuse they had endured.

Law enforcement officials say McIntosh helped prosecutors build a case against her mother, Linda Weston, the ringleader of the group that held victims captive for years in a cramped, Philadelphia basement.

Weston previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison plus 80 years to avoid the death penalty.

In all, five people were charged with 196 counts, after police rescued four people from the basement in October 2011.