Lawyers seeks to have confession tossed in deputy killing

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine man charged with killing a deputy and leading police on a three-day manhunt wants his confession to be suppressed.

The lawyer for John Williams contends his client was beaten and suffering from withdrawal from opioids when he spoke to police after his arrest for the April 25 killing of Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole.

A hearing on the motion gets underway Thursday.

Williams allegedly told police he "eliminated" the deputy because he was angry with him for arresting his fiancée a few days earlier.

Police say he got a black eye while resisting police during his arrest. His attorney contends he did not resist and was beaten and taunted while handcuffed.