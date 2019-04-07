Lawyers eye cases brought by disbanded Georgia drug squad

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors and public defenders say they're working together to figure out how many court cases might have been tainted by the actions of a now-disbanded coastal Georgia drug squad.

Glynn County Police Chief John Powell disbanded the squad serving his county and Brunswick last month, replacing it with a countywide criminal investigations unit.

The News of Brunswick reports testimony last week detailed how the friend of a confidential informant confronted Detective James Cassada and yelled about him having sex with the informant. Cassada is also accused of improperly quashing a warrant against a second woman because he was having sex with her.

Testimony also shows the squad stopped investigating a man later convicted of felony drug charges because he was a friend of a squad member.

