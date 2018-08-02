Lawyers: Video clears California dentists in Vegas rape case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for a group of California dentists arrested on rape and kidnapping charges at a Las Vegas Strip resort predicted the case will be dropped once prosecutors review cellphone video evidence.

Lawyers for Ali Badkoobehi (bahd-koo-BAY'-he) of San Diego and brothers Sina Edalat of Porter Ranch and Poria Edalat of Glendale said Thursday that video turned over to the Clark County district attorney's office will clear their clients.

Sina Edalat's lawyer, Gary Guymon, noted that a prosecutor didn't oppose the men being freed from jail Wednesday without bond pending an Oct. 1 hearing at which charges could be dismissed.

The prosecutor, Christopher Hamner, did not immediately respond to messages.

Badkoobehi's attorney, Robert Draskovich, says video contradicts a woman's account of the encounter early Saturday at the Wynn Las Vegas resort.