Lawyer: Panel says Baltimore detective likely took own life

BALTIMORE (AP) — An attorney says an independent panel examining the mysterious death of a Baltimore detective has concluded that he most likely died by his own hand.

Paul Siegrist is a lawyer for Nicole Suiter, the widow of Detective Sean Suiter. He said Monday that she's been notified of the board's findings and is "shocked by their determination and very upset."

Suiter was shot in the head with his own gun the day before he was to testify before a grand jury investigating police corruption. Police said Suiter was killed by a "suspicious" man. The medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide.

But Siegrist says an independent board has recently wrapped up its review and they don't believe it was a homicide. The report has not been released publicly.