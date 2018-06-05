Lawyer: Charges not merited in death of McMaster's father

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An attorney for a woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of the father of former national security adviser H.R. McMaster while at a Philadelphia senior care facility says the state will not find any criminal intent for neglect against her client.

Attorney Sharon Piper said at a hearing Tuesday that Christann Gainey was charged to deflect criminal liability from the facility, Cathedral Village. Gainey is a nurse who worked for an outside staffing agency.

Gainey pleaded not guilty in May to involuntary manslaughter and other charges related to the death of H.R. McMaster Sr. after a fall at the facility in April. Prosecutors say Gainey failed to do mandatory medical and neurological checks on him.

The hearing has been continued until July.