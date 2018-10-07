Lawsuit demands return of more than $16M from Ponzi scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A lawyer trying to recover money in a collapsed Ponzi scheme is suing three people who sold the investments, demanding they return more than $16 million in sales commissions.

A judge appointed Allyson Mills to collect assets to repay investors in the $100-million-plus Madison Timber Ponzi scheme. The scheme sold bogus rights to cut timber, promising high returns.

Mills sued Michael D. Billings, Terry Wayne Kelly Jr., William B. McHenry Jr. and companies associated with each man in federal court last week in Jackson.

Mills says Billings received $3.5 million in commissions, McHenry received $3.5 million and Kelly received $9.7 million. Mills says Kelly conveyed $1.5 million in commissions to others.

Kelly and McHenry have agreed to negotiate with Mills through Oct. 16. Billings has not.