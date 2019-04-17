Lawsuit: Corrections officers sexually abused inmate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An inmate has sued the New Mexico Corrections Department, saying two officers sexually abused her in 2017.

The American Civil Liberties Union said in a lawsuit filed on behalf of the inmate that the assaults occurred in a prison system and facility that have fostered "an environment rife with sexual abuse."

The lawsuit filed Tuesday also says that authorities retaliated against the inmate when she reported the abuse by revoking her phone privileges, placing her in solitary confinement and taking away a year of "good time."

The former officers accused in the lawsuit are Michael Martinez and Eluid Stan Arguello. They were charged with criminal sexual penetration.

Martinez pleaded guilty last year. A jury trial for Arguello is scheduled for July.

State officials did not immediately provide comment in response to the lawsuit Wednesday.