Lawmakers push to repeal limit on sex abuse lawsuits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Rhode Island lawmakers are pushing again to repeal the state's statute of limitations on sex abuse lawsuits amid reports of abuse by Catholic priests in Pennsylvania.

The Providence Journal reports that Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee and Sen. Donna Nesselbush, both Democrats, said Thursday they will revive their fight to repeal the seven-year statute of limitations.

The proposal failed to reach lawmakers for a vote last session, which the lawmakers blame on House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio.

Both Mattiello and Ruggerio say the proposal failed because lawmakers couldn't agree on a new time limit.

McEntee says she wanted 35 years, like Massachusetts, but Mattiello wanted 15 years.

McEntee says she will file a new bill if she wins re-election this year.