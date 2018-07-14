Last of 3 inmates who escaped Ark. jail apprehended in Kan.

ASH FLAT, Ark. (AP) — The last of three inmates who escaped from an Arkansas jail has been apprehended in Kansas.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts told Jonesboro television station KAIT that Randall Paul Sledge was arrested Friday by troopers with Kansas Highway Patrol. Counts did not provide details on the arrest.

Sledge and two others escaped early Wednesday from the Sharp County jail. The other two were apprehended later in the day.

Sledge prior to his escape was being held on various charges that included fleeing on foot.

Counts says the men unscrewed the deadbolt from a jail door and lifted the bottom of a fence to escape. He says two jailers also failed to do a head count that could have revealed the escape earlier.

___

