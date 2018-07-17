https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Last-of-3-escapees-from-South-Carolina-jail-13081990.php
Last of 3 escapees from South Carolina jail captured
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — The last of three men who escaped from a county jail in South Carolina in May has been captured.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell told news outlets that 20-year-old Curtis Green was taken into custody by his deputies around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Ravenell planned to discuss the capture later Tuesday.
Green and two other inmates escaped May 19 after assaulting and overpowering a guard. The other inmates, 27-yearold Tyshon Johnson and 27-year-old Christopher Bolton were recaptured less than a week later.
Green was awaiting trial in 2015 shooting death when he escaped.
