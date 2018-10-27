Las Vegas police officers fatally shoot man during encounter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say officers fatally shot a man who refused to put down an object which officers thought might be a weapon as he continued to approach them.

Police say the incident occurred early Saturday morning near Decatur Boulevard and Warm Springs Road after a resident noticed a man walking through a neighborhood acting suspiciously and carrying a long object of some kind.

According to police, the man had what appeared to responding officers to be a weapon in his hand and he refused to put it down and obey officers' commands.

No identities were released.