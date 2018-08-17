Las Vegas man sentenced to prison in fake tax returns case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to just over a year in prison and ordered to pay approximately $572,000 in restitution to the federal government after pleading guilty to filing hundreds of false tax returns in the names of dozens of other people.

A federal judge in Las Vegas sentenced 32-year-old Edwin Israel Bravo-Donis on Thursday.

Bravo-Donis previously pleaded guilty to one count of submitting a false, fictitious, and fraudulent claim to the government. He was originally charged in a five-count indictment.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Bravo-Donis obtained passports from 67 citizens of foreign countries such as Guatemala and El Salvador and used their identities to file at least 228 false tax returns and obtain refunds even though the individuals didn't work or live in the United States.