Las Vegas man accused of killing wife with baseball bat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a 37-year-old man is accused of killing his wife with an aluminum baseball bat.

Police said Saturday that Slobodan Miljus was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder after officers responded to a juvenile's report of a domestic disturbance and found the fatally injured woman lying in bed with blunt force trauma to her head and Miljus lying beside her.

The woman's identity and additional information about the cause and manner of her death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

A police statement said the person who reported the disturbance from a "nearby location" is a juvenile but did not further identify the juvenile.

Miljus remained jailed Saturday and court records don't list an attorney who could comment on the allegations.