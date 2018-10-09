Las Cruces woman reports young son missing, misleads police

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces woman who reported her 4-year-old son missing over the weekend is accused of misleading police.

They say 25-year-old Martha Alicia Guerrero-Rivas has been arrested on suspicion of one misdemeanor count of making a false report.

Police were dispatched to the report of a missing boy around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Officers canvased the immediate area, and investigators questioned Guerrero-Rivas, who denied to police about having knowledge of her son's whereabouts.

But about four hours later, police say Guerrero-Rivas remembered allowing her son to stay the night at a friend's house.

Officers went to that home and located the boy there.

Police say the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department has taken custody of the boy.