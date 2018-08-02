https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Lake-Andes-man-faces-felonies-for-bar-disruption-13125963.php
Lake Andes man faces felonies for bar disruption with gun
LAKE ANDES, S.D. (AP) — A Lake Andes man faces six felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly waving a pellet gun around a bar while drunk.
Patrons at the Duck In, Waddle Out Bar told police that 24-year-old Jonah Thin Elk was trying to intimidate people into buying him a drink on July 18. The Daily Republic reports he also allegedly put the replica gun to his own head and mouth.
Court documents indicate Thin Elk's blood-alcohol level was more than double the legal limit for driving.
It wasn't clear if he has an attorney. A home telephone listing couldn't be found.
