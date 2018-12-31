https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/LA-police-shoot-in-confrontation-with-man-armed-13500104.php
LA police shoot in confrontation with man armed with knife
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police says officers responding to a call about a woman screaming have been involved in a shooting.
The Police Department tweets that the officers were confronted by a man with a knife Monday morning in the Van Nuys area and the shooting occurred when the suspect did not comply with their orders.
There are no other immediate details.
