Kosovo detains man suspected of joining Syria terror groups

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovo court has put a suspect under a month's detention for allegedly taking part in terror groups in Syria as a foreign fighter.

A statement from the capital Pristina court on Tuesday said the suspect, identified only as M.D., took part in paramilitary or police units in Syria "with organizations declared terrorist groups by the United Nations." It said that since March 2013 he had travelled several times to Syria via Germany.

The suspect has not been charged. The court did not provide details on how and when the suspect was arrested.

Kosovo authorities say they were not aware of other citizens joining extremist groups in Syria and Iraq in recent years. It said about 160 citizens are still actively supporting the groups there.