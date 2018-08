Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, from left, and Jany Leveille talk with with attorneys Kelly Golightley and Tom Clark after a hearing on a motion to dismiss in the Taos County Courthouse, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Judge Jeff McElroy ordered charges of neglect against both defendants dropped but the couple still face charges of child abuse resulting in death. In a separate hearing, Judge Emilio Chavez ordered neglect charges dropped on three other defendants due to a deadline missed by prosecutors. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool) less