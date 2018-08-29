Kidnapping charges after teen helps girl flee detention

FULTON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi teenager is charged with kidnapping after picking up and driving two girls to Alabama before returning with them.

WTVA-TV reports 18-year-old Dylan Franz of Fulton was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of kidnapping relating to 14-year-old Anna Grace Lease and 12-year-old Victoria Keene.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson says Keene contacted Franz to pick her up Monday night, later texting her mother that she didn't want to go to juvenile detention. Dickinson says the two picked up Lease at a Fulton store.

Even though the girls went willingly, Franz is charged with kidnapping because of their ages. The girls were found Tuesday in Iuka.

Franz is jailed on $50,000 bail and may face charges in Alabama. It's unknown if he has an attorney.

