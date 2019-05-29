Key takeaways as Mueller breaks his silence on Russia probe

Special counsel Robert Muller walks from the podium after speaking at the Department of Justice Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Washington, about the Russia investigation. Special counsel Robert Muller walks from the podium after speaking at the Department of Justice Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Washington, about the Russia investigation. Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Key takeaways as Mueller breaks his silence on Russia probe 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Mueller finally broke his silence.

In his first public comments in the nearly two-year Russia investigation, the special counsel gave some new insight into what he believed were the key parts of his 22-month probe of Russian election interference and President Donald Trump's campaign.

And he revealed a deep reluctance to say any more before Congress or the public ever again.

A few takeaways from Mueller's public statement on Wednesday:

CHARGING TRUMP "NOT AN OPTION"

The report said it in a lawyerly way, but Mueller put a point on it.

From the start, he couldn't bring charges — even in secret — against Trump, or any sitting president. That's what a Justice Department legal opinion says, and Mueller said he had to adhere to it.

"Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider," he said.

But don't mistake that for exoneration, Mueller said.

"If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller said.

NO NEW INFO TO CONGRESS

To Mueller, his report is his testimony — and he'd like to leave it at that.

The special counsel acknowledged that his office has been in discussions with Congress about testifying. But he drew a line, saying he wouldn't discuss anything outside what was in his report.

"I do not believe it is appropriate for me to speak further about the investigation or to comment on the actions of the Justice Department or Congress," Mueller said.

MOVING THE NEEDLE ON IMPEACHMENT

Mueller's comments renewed calls for impeachment hearings from Democrats and one House Republican, Justin Amash of Michigan.

Mueller's remarks also nudged two Democratic presidential candidates, Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, to push for the start of the impeachment process after they declined to do so in the past. As of now, nine of the 23 major candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination have called for an impeachment inquiry.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not among those supporting impeachment. And the House Judiciary Committee chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, stopped short in his remarks after Mueller's statement, saying only that "it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump - and we will do so."

For their part, Republicans seized on Mueller's comment that he hopes his comments Wednesday will be the "only time" he'll speak on the matter.

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said that Mueller "has decided to move on," and Congress should, too.

A "FAIR" INVESTIGATION, NOT A "WITCH HUNT"

For two years, Mueller has weathered Trump casting his team as "angry Democrats" out to get him at all costs. But Mueller undercut that narrative.

In fact, he said his team was "guided by the principles of fairness" to the president. Under Justice Department policy, Trump could be investigated, Mueller said, because "it is important to preserve evidence while memories are fresh and documents are available."

But since he couldn't be charged, Mueller said his team wouldn't go further because "it would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of an actual charge."

___

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker and Elana Schor contributed to this report.