Kenya police: Italian national kidnapped by gunmen

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya's police chief says gunmen have kidnapped an Italian volunteer along Kenya's coast.

Police chief Joseph Boinnet says Wednesday five people also have been wounded by the attackers who shot indiscriminately during at around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the county of Kilifi.

Boinnet identified the volunteer as an Italian woman aged 23. He says the motive for the attack isn't clear and the identity of the attackers is yet to be established.

Somali-based Islamic militants have been blamed for a spate of kidnappings of foreigners at Kenya's coast. Kenya said it was prompted to send troops to Somalia in 2011 to fight al Shabab militants after the kidnappings of four foreigners.