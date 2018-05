Kenyan police remove handcuffs from the director general of NYS Richard Ndubai, second right, and unidentified man, left as they appear with other suspects accused of corruption, at the Mililani law court in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Kenyan authorities have charged 24 officials in what prosecutors call the first stage of investigations into a $79 million corruption scandal that has pressured President Uhuru Kenyatta to crack down on graft. less