Kentucky man accused of kidnapping, raping woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman who was having car trouble.

News outlets report 45-year-old Franklin Scott Faulkner was arrested Sunday on charges including first-degree rape and kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty Monday to the charges. Lexington police say the woman accepted a ride from Faulkner on Sunday and was then assaulted and held against her will.

Police say she later made it back to her car and an off-duty Fayette County animal control officer stopped to see if she needed help. The woman reported the assault and Faulkner was taken into custody. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.