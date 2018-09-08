Kentucky company charged with illegally moving cattle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Federal officials say a Kentucky company has been charged with moving cattle out of state without proper veterinarian inspection.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Eugene Barber & Sons Inc. has been indicted on charges of illegally moving cattle, aiding and abetting a false statement and conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors say veterinarian John M. Moran also has been indicted in the case.

Court records show Moran is accused of pre-signing paperwork certifying that cattle sold by Barber & Sons were safe without inspecting them.

Prosecutors allege Moran falsified 600 certifications for shipment of more than 60,000 cattle over state lines between 2013 and 2015.

The indictment says Moran received more than $19,000.

Court records don't show if the Lexington-based company or Moran have lawyers to represent them in the case.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com