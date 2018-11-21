Kennel operator takes plea deal in animal neglect case

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A man who operated a western Iowa dog business where carcasses and dozens of malnourished dogs were found has taken a plea deal.

Pottawattamie County court records say 36-year-old Dustin Young entered written guilty pleas Tuesday to 12 counts of animal neglect after prosecutors dismissed 28 more. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

The dogs and carcasses were discovered in May at Young Gunz Kennel , about 2 miles (3 kilometers) southeast of Hancock.

Officials said the inside of the business was covered in animal urine and feces, and there was no food or water for the dogs.