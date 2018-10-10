Kansas woman sentenced for defrauding bank customer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Coffeyville woman was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for stealing $150,000 from a customer at a bank where she worked.

Federal prosecutors say 61-year-old Phyllis Lanning was sentenced Wednesday for mail fraud. She also was ordered to pay full restitution.

Prosecutors say Lanning admitted that while she worked for Condon National Bank in Coffeyville she created and mailed falsified documents to conceal her theft of $150,000 from a customer's account.

Lanning sent the customer's monthly statements to an address in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, that she controlled. She then mailed false statements to the customer.

The theft was discovered after the victim died and family members took control of the account.

Lanning will serve three years of supervised release after she serves her sentence.