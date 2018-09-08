Kansas man pleads no contest in young son's death in bathtub

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A Salina man whose young son was found dead in a bathtub last year has pleaded no contest in the boy's death.

In a plea agreement filed last week, 44-year-old Michael Ray Hatfield agreed to plead no contest to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of aggravated endangering of a child. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

The charges stem from the May 2017 death of Hatfield's 10-month-old son, Waylon Hatfield.

Hatfield was originally charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Salina Journal reports an older brother found the child face down in a bathtub filled with water and paramedics could not revive him.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the home.

___

Information from: The Salina (Kan.) Journal, http://www.salina.com